BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – The Hebrew-language newspaper Yediot Aharonot (Ynet) reported on Sunday morning that despite the heavy security at the Israeli military bases, smugglers succeeded in storming a military base and recording one of the largest thefts in the history of Israel.

The newspaper reported that the smugglers received assistance from inside the Israeli military base and managed to steal 93,000 bullets last week from the Tsalim military base site, which is located in the southern part of the country.

According to the newspaper, the suspects have not been identified and no information is available about them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The newspaper confirmed that the suspects, after they got acquainted with the timing or guard shifts at the military base, succeeded in reaching the ammunition store by obtaining the help of some soldiers from inside the site, while the newspaper estimated this ammunition at millions of shekels, which will cause great material damage to the Israeli army.

The newspaper pointed out that this theft was not and will not be the last, as a military base was previously targeted near the Lebanese border in 2020.

No group claimed responsibility for the raid on the Israeli military base near the Lebanese border.