The Israeli Defense Forces have admitted that the costly damage to a number of Israel Air Force fighter jets at an undisclosed base, caused by flooding, was their fault.

The aircraft sustained damage as the hangars, where they were parked, were flooded by the heavy rains that have plagued the country for the past week.

“We were wrong when we did not move them [to dryer ground], all planes will be back in operation in the next few days”, the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The IDF previously stated that no one was injured in the floods, although Channel 12 News reported that some of the maintenance personnel had to be rescued from the hangars.

​The repair costs for the damaged planes is estimated to reach millions of shekels.

 

Source: Sputnik, IDF

The Lord works in mysterious ways.

