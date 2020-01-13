The Israeli Defense Forces have admitted that the costly damage to a number of Israel Air Force fighter jets at an undisclosed base, caused by flooding, was their fault.
The aircraft sustained damage as the hangars, where they were parked, were flooded by the heavy rains that have plagued the country for the past week.
“We were wrong when we did not move them [to dryer ground], all planes will be back in operation in the next few days”, the IDF wrote on Twitter.
ההצפה בבסיס חיל האוויר:
״טעינו כשלא פינינו את הדת"קים, כל המטוסים יחזרו לפעילות בימים הקרובים"
לכל הפרטים: https://t.co/06DoPtOPU5
— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) January 13, 2020
The IDF previously stated that no one was injured in the floods, although Channel 12 News reported that some of the maintenance personnel had to be rescued from the hangars.
The repair costs for the damaged planes is estimated to reach millions of shekels.
Source: Sputnik, IDF
