BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 A.M.) – An Israeli reconnaissance plane was seen flying close to the Russian naval base in the Tartous Governorate of western Syria, the aviation publication Avia.Pro reported, citing the ADS-B exchange air traffic website.

According to Avia.Pro, the Israeli military aircraft was tracked some 60 kilometers off the coast of Tartous, marking the first time that they have flown this close to the Russian naval base.

The aviation publication said that the reason for the close approach was due to its interest in the air defense systems of the Russian and Syrian armed forces.

The military aircraft was tracked flying north from Lebanese territorial waters to the Mediterranean region between the eastern coast of Cyprus and the western coast of Syria.

Avia.Pro said this close fly-by has put the Syrian and Russian air defenses on high alert, as Israeli airstrikes are expected in the next 72 hours.

It has been reported on several occasions in the month of September that the Russian military has been blocked many Israeli strikes inside Syria.

In particular, several publications, including Independent Arabia, have reported that Russian Su-35 jets have intercepted Israeli warplanes in Syria and prevented them from launching airstrikes.

