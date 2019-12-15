BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – An Israel man reportedly found a letter belonging to a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) that dates back 46 years to the 1973 October War, the Maariv news publication reported on Sunday.

According to the Maariv report, an Israel man and his son found a box belonging to the Syrian soldier inside a cave in the occupied Golan Heights region while they taking part in a recreational tour of the plateau.

בתוך קופסת גפרורים: מכתב של חייל סורי נמצא במוצב ברמת הגולןhttps://t.co/mboOwzJpca — מעריב אונליין (@MaarivOnline) December 15, 2019

The man and his reportedly stopped for coffee during their tour, and found an abandoned cave, which appeared to not have been discovered before.

The report said the man and his son entered the cave and found a pair of Syrian Army pants and inside the pants was a matchbox.

In addition to the pants, the father and son found a box of medicine and a letter that was written by the soldier to his family.

The Syrian Army and Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) took part in one of their fiercest confrontations in 1973. The Syrian Army launched a surprise attack from the Al-Quneitra Governorate in early October 1973 to reclaim the occupied Golan Heights.

Ultimately, the Syrian Army’s attack was stifled by the Israeli Defense Forces after an intense tank and air battle.

Following the war, the United Nations created their demilitarized zone along the Al-Quneitra Governorate and occupied Golan Heights; this DMZ remains as the primary buffer zone between the two countries.

