BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 A.M.) – A foreign drone crashed inside northwestern Iran on Tuesday after it penetrated into their territory from neighboring Azerbaijan.

Based on the footage released of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), the aircraft was an Israeli-made IAI Harop drone, which is made by the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

Iran released a video of an Azerbaijani Harop drone that crashed or was downed in Iran, near Khodaafarin. Harop is of Israeli origin ուրեմն հուսանք որ անուշ լինի իրանցիների իսլամական հեղափոխության պահապանների կորպուսի համար։ pic.twitter.com/LP7UCtRNHv — Serge (@Zinvor) October 20, 2020

It is not clear whether or not the Israeli-made drone was shot down or crashed on its own in Iranian territory; however, this latest incident marks the second time in the last four days that a foreign unmanned aerial vehicle has entered the Islamic Republic’s airspace.

While Iran has not said who these drones belong to, it is assumed that they are part of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as they are the only military in the region that purchase these Israeli-made aircraft.

Azerbaijan has already used these Israeli-made kamikaze drones on multiple occasions to target the Armenian forces in the Karabakh region, but it is not clear why Azerbaijan would fly them over Iranian airspace.