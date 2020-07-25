BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a new attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) after allegations of munitions being fired towards the occupied Golan Heights region.

In a statement released on Twitter, the Israeli Defense Forces said they targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s positions in the southern part of the country, hitting the latter’s posts near the border region.

“Earlier today, munitions were fired from Syria toward Israel,” the statement began, pointing out that “in response, our aircraft struck military targets in southern Syria belonging to the Syrian Armed Forces. We hold the Syrian regime responsible & will respond to any violation of Israeli sovereignty.”

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), who cited military sources, the Israeli attack targeted the SAA’s positions in the Al-Quneitra Governorate, resulting in two soldiers wounded.

“Today, at 11 pm local time, Israeli helicopters fired missiles at three forward positions in the province of Al-Quneitra”, the SANA statement said, quoting in the Ministry of Defense.

It was later learned that the Israeli attack targeted the border town of Hader, which is where a large number of troops from the Syrian Arab Army and National Defense Forces (NDF) are currently deployed.

Israel has now launched at least two attacks against the Syrian Army and their allies in the past week, including a powerful attack on southern Damascus that killed a member of Hezbollah and wounded seven soldiers.

