BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – The Israeli media reported on Sunday that an Israeli electric company helicopter crashed in the Upper Galilee region during a flight that evening.

The Hebrew-language Channel 12 reported that relief teams rushed to the site of the accident and an investigation will be launched to uncover its circumstances.

For its part, Channel 12 reported that the helicopter made an emergency landing at a crossroads after hitting electrical lines, without causing any injuries as a result of the accident.

No further details were released following the crash.