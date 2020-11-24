BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – On Tuesday, Israeli Army Radio announced, “A helicopter has crashed in the western Negev, southern Israel, and caught fire,” confirming that “rescue crews rushed to the site.”
ראשוני: מסוק התרסק באזור רהט, כוחות כיבוי פועלים במקוםhttps://t.co/LSzZkl7wju@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/jAcqlaJ4j3
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 24, 2020
The official Israeli Broadcasting Corporation announced that “two Israelis were seriously injured in a civilian helicopter crash in the Negev region, in the south of the country.”
תיעוד מזירת התרסקות המטוס בדרום@sharonidan pic.twitter.com/I0bPewZ0wI
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) November 24, 2020
No further details have been released.
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.