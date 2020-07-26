BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Ministry of Defense estimated that their military forces will remain on high alert for quite awhile.

The Hebrew-language newspaper, Maariv, reported this morning that the Lebanese Hezbollah is continuing to search for weaknesses in an attempt to carry out an operation directed against the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

The newspaper reported that during the weekend, discussions took place in the assessment of the situation in the General Staff and the Northern Command of the Israeli army due to the increased tension in the area, through which additional reinforcements were sent to the Lebanese border area.

The estimates come after the army had announced a state of alert since last Tuesday, over the potential threat of a new attack from Hezbollah.

The newspaper added that the IDF predictions that indicate that Hezbollah will strive to carry out an operation directed against the IDF, with anti-tank missiles or a sniper attack against their troops.

These predictions come in light of the tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border, after the killing of a Hezbollah member last week in southern Damascus.

