BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Israeli Ministry of Defense estimated that their military forces will remain on high alert for quite awhile.
The Hebrew-language newspaper, Maariv, reported this morning that the Lebanese Hezbollah is continuing to search for weaknesses in an attempt to carry out an operation directed against the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).
The newspaper reported that during the weekend, discussions took place in the assessment of the situation in the General Staff and the Northern Command of the Israeli army due to the increased tension in the area, through which additional reinforcements were sent to the Lebanese border area.
The estimates come after the army had announced a state of alert since last Tuesday, over the potential threat of a new attack from Hezbollah.
The newspaper added that the IDF predictions that indicate that Hezbollah will strive to carry out an operation directed against the IDF, with anti-tank missiles or a sniper attack against their troops.
These predictions come in light of the tensions on the Israeli-Lebanese border, after the killing of a Hezbollah member last week in southern Damascus.
1 1
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.