A dummy is placed by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) in the front seat of a Jeep near the Lebanese-Israeli border.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – A Lebanese reporter from Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar posted two photos from the Lebanese-Israeli border on Thursday, showing the use of dummies by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

The reporter, Ali Shoeib, called out the Israeli Defense Forces for using dummies, pointing out that Hezbollah soldiers are intelligent enough to distinguish between the IDF personnel and props.

 

“Stop the jokes,” Shoeib tweeted, saying that using these dummies only reveals “‘stupidity and foolishness’ because you have not learned that you are facing men that have the intelligence, professionalism, courage, and faith to defeat.”

The placement of these dummies along the Lebanese-Israeli border comes at a time when both sides are on high alert over a potential conflict.

Last Saturday, the Israeli military attacked a Hezbollah compound in the Aqraba area of Damascus; this resulted in the death of five Hezbollah military personnel.

Israel would later deploy two unmanned aircraft to the southern suburbs of Beirut, with one of them being a suicide drone that later caused significant damage to Hezbollah’s media center.

The Israeli forces would not stop there, they also targeted a base belonging to the Syrian-backed Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) in the Beqa’a Governorate of eastern Lebanon.

Following these attacks, Hezbollah’s spokesperson said his organization would retaliate against these latest provocations by the Israeli forces.

Hezbollah and Israel have clashed along the southern Lebanese border on many occasions over the last 30 years, fighting their bloodiest war in the Summer of 2006.

 

2
Discuss

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
Gryzrabbi drewzif Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
rabbi drewzif
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
rabbi drewzif
Lol the IDF is. full of dummies, could they actually know the difference.

2019-08-29 13:41
Gryz
Guest
Gryz
🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂 man I laughed, it seems they thought of their enemies being as stupid as they are themselves . I can almost picture discussions between Pvt. Ariel and Eliel : -Yo Ari what do you think of it ? – Yeah bro that's some nice prop work,looks like it could be any of us herr,the A-rabs will take that bait for sure. -Yup I would mistake it myself ! we'll f00k them so easily. -So would I,that's incredible ! let's get them up together Eliel,let's trick those Hizbastards ! ***Hezbollah pictures follow**** -Bastards, how could they see through our magic…

2019-08-29 14:37