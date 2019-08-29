BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – A Lebanese reporter from Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar posted two photos from the Lebanese-Israeli border on Thursday, showing the use of dummies by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

The reporter, Ali Shoeib, called out the Israeli Defense Forces for using dummies, pointing out that Hezbollah soldiers are intelligent enough to distinguish between the IDF personnel and props.

“Stop the jokes,” Shoeib tweeted, saying that using these dummies only reveals “‘stupidity and foolishness’ because you have not learned that you are facing men that have the intelligence, professionalism, courage, and faith to defeat.”

The placement of these dummies along the Lebanese-Israeli border comes at a time when both sides are on high alert over a potential conflict.

Last Saturday, the Israeli military attacked a Hezbollah compound in the Aqraba area of Damascus; this resulted in the death of five Hezbollah military personnel.

Israel would later deploy two unmanned aircraft to the southern suburbs of Beirut, with one of them being a suicide drone that later caused significant damage to Hezbollah’s media center.

The Israeli forces would not stop there, they also targeted a base belonging to the Syrian-backed Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC) in the Beqa’a Governorate of eastern Lebanon.

Following these attacks, Hezbollah’s spokesperson said his organization would retaliate against these latest provocations by the Israeli forces.

Hezbollah and Israel have clashed along the southern Lebanese border on many occasions over the last 30 years, fighting their bloodiest war in the Summer of 2006.

