BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – The Israeli army announced yesterday that it thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons and drugs on the border with Lebanon, and arrested the suspects, and seized two pistols and two kilograms of drugs in their possession.

“The IDF forces, with the support of the Israel Police, thwarted the attempt to smuggle weapons and drugs on the border with Lebanon yesterday, as border monitors detected suspects transporting bags to Israel,” the IDF spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a tweet.

“On the Israeli side, it led to their arrest and the seizure of two pistols and two kilograms of drugs in their possession,” he continued.

Adraee pointed out that “the borders had previously witnessed attempts to smuggle weapons from Lebanon to Israel with the aim of carrying out aggressive acts, including those affiliated with Hezbollah,” stressing that “the IDF continues to take all measures to curb smuggling operations on the borders and harm Israeli sovereignty in any way.”

No further details were released.

