BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – According to the Israeli media on Tuesday evening, a missile was fired from the Gaza Strip and landed in an open area at the outer edges of this region.

The Israeli army confirmed that a missile had landed in the Gaza cover shortly after it was launched from the Strip.

Shortly after this missile fire, an explosion was heard in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, indicating that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) were now bombing targets in this region.

They pointed out that the IDF artillery is targeting a field control point east of Beit Hanoun .

The reports noted the renewed artillery shelling on a field-control point in the northern Gaza Strip.

It stated that the IDF’s artillery targeted an observatory east of the village of Juhr al-Dik in the central Gaza Strip.

Lastly, the IDF renewed its shelling for the fourth time on a point in the eastern part of Beit Hanoun.

