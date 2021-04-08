BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) announced on Thursday morning that its air defenses responded to an Israeli attack targeting sites in the vicinity the Syrian capital.

A Syrian military source told the official media: “At about 00:56 am today, the Israeli enemy carried out an air aggression with bursts of rockets from the direction of Lebanese territory targeting some points in the vicinity of Damascus.”

The source added: “Our air defense forces confronted the aggression missiles and dropped most of them. The aggression also resulted in the wounding of four soldiers, and some material losses.”

SANA previously reported that explosions were heard in the skies over the city of Damascus, and added that the Syrian air defenses were “responding to an Israeli aggression” in the airspace above the capital.

For its part, Lebanon’s Al-Manar reported that one of the missiles of the Syrian air defense pursued an Israeli warplane in the airspace of the border area, and its echo was heard throughout southern Lebanon.

The remains of the Syrian air defense’s missile was later recovered by locals inside the town of Al-Houla in the southern Lebanese governorate of Nabatieh near the Israeli border.

صاروخ الدفاع الجوي السوري سقط في خراج بلدة #حولا جنوب لبنان. pic.twitter.com/ym7GQMtVGB — khalil nasrallah (@khalilnasrallah) April 7, 2021

Israeli warplanes have used Lebanese airspace to attack Syria on several occasions in the past, but the strikes last night marked a rare instance in which a Syrian air defense missile attempted to intercept the Israeli aircraft over Lebanon.

