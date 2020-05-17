BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Israeli army announced that a Lebanese citizen had been wounded on the Lebanese side by their after he cut the border between Lebanon and Israel.

According to reports, the man was transferred to a hospital after he was wounded by the Israeli gunfire.

The Israeli army said in a statement that “a little while ago during an ordinary operation in the Jabal Douf region on the Lebanese border, a military force spotted a suspect crossing through Lebanese territory into Israeli territory.”

The statement added: “The suspect was wounded by IDF fire as he is being transported by military helicopter to an Israeli hospital. The cause of the accident is being investigated.”

