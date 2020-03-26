BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – The Israeli army said on Thursday that it managed to shoot down a glidervbelonging to Hezbollah after it penetrated into Israeli airspace.

“This morning, a glider from the terrorist organization Hezbollah, which penetrated from Lebanon into the Israeli airspace, was shot down. The glider is in the possession of the IDF,” said Israel Defense Forces spokesman Avichai Adrai in a statement .

Adraie emphasized that “the IDF operates non-stop on all borders of the State of Israel through a multi-level defense system to monitor and intercept air violations.”

“The IDF will continue to thwart attempts by Hezbollah to violate the state’s sovereignty through various defensive and offensive means in order to protect the population of Israel,” he continued.

“The IDF seriously views the incident as a violation of the sovereignty of the State of Israel and considers the Lebanese government responsible for everything that happens from its soil,” he added.

Hezbollah has not commented on these latest accusations.

Vince
Vince
What strange logic. The Lebanese government is responsible for everything that happens from its soil but the use of Lebanese airspace by IDF without permission is ok?

2020-03-26 20:25
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
You also forgot that 3 days ago, Iran-funded Islamic Jihad (est.1981) also launched about 40 rocktets from Gaza. 28 were intercepted, one felt on a children’s playground in Sderot. Note that Hezbollah used to go by another name in the early 80’s… It was known as IJO : Islamic Jihad Organisation.

2020-03-27 02:17