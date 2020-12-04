BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the killing of a 14-year-old boy, who was wounded in the stomach by live bullets fired by Israeli soldiers, in clashes with youths in the village of Mughayer, northeast of Ramallah.

The ministry statement indicated that “the 14-year-old child, Ali Ayman Nasr Abu Alya, died in hospital of his injuries from live bullets fired by Israeli soldiers at demonstrators from the village.”

The head of al-Mughayer Village Council, Amin Abu Alya, said, “Confrontations broke out between the youths and the occupation soldiers at the eastern entrance to the village, during which the soldiers fired live bullets and tear gas canisters, which resulted in a child being shot with live bullets in his stomach. He was subsequently transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah.”

They continued, “4 young men were seriously injured during the confrontations as a result of the rubber-coated metal bullets fired at them by Israeli soldiers, and they were treated in the field.”

He added: “Prior to the outbreak of the confrontations, the occupation forces suppressed a march that started from the center of the village towards the Ras al-Tin area, which belongs to the lands of Kafr Malik, to the east, denouncing the occupation’s intention to establish a new settlement outpost, which led to dozens of suffocation cases of tear gas.”