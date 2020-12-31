BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Israeli army acknowledged that it had carried out at least 50 raids on targets in Syria in 2020, indicating that it was safer compared to previous years.

In its security data for the year ending at midnight tonight, the Israeli army confirmed that, in addition to those raids, it had carried out 20 specific operations, especially at the borders of Lebanon and Syria, in addition to allegedly thwarting two attempts by the Hezbollah to carry out “sabotage operations” at the borders of Lebanon.

The army also stated that its forces managed to disrupt another attempt by a Hezbollah cell to carry out an operation on the Syrian border, in addition to discovering and thwarting the effects of two fields of explosive devices at the border with Syria and liquidating a “terrorist cell”.

The army announced that the Israeli Air Force data indicated a significant increase in the activities related to the “battle between wars” taking place with the aim of “repelling the enemy’s attempts to position itself on the borders of Israel and warding off the next war.”

They explained that the Israeli warplanes carried out 1,400 operational sorties last year, in addition to more than 400 helicopter strikes, adding that the planes that are activated remotely have flown about 35,000 hours since the beginning of the year.

The Israeli army also confirmed that, since the beginning of this year, about 300 targets in the Gaza Strip had been bombed and that it thwarted 38 attempts to infiltrate through the separation fence, in exchange for the launch of 176 shells across the Gaza border from the Palestinian side, 90 percent of which fell in uninhabited areas and the Iron Dome system intercepted 80 others.

The army indicated that the year 2020 witnessed a decrease in the number of operations against Israelis, and the wounded among them, compared to previous years.