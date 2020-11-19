BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 A.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) carried out a powerful attack on several Syrian Arab Army (SAA) targets in the Damascus countryside on Wednesday morning.

Since launching the attack, the Israeli Defense Forces have posted a video of their missiles hitting the Syrian Arab Army’s positions and alleged Iranian targets in Damascus.

The move comes hours after the IDF confirmed that it had carried out strikes on alleged Iranian Quds Force and Syrian Armed Forces targets in Syria.

In addition to the video, the IDF has now released images of the alleged targets via their official Twitter account (see below):

כך נראים תצלומי אוויר של המטרות שנפגעו בתקיפה בסוריה: pic.twitter.com/TZD6HaaCbx — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 19, 2020

​On Wednesday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Israeli forces had launched rockets from the direction of the Golan Heights. Syrian air defense forces shot down several rockets.

As a result of the attack, three servicemen were killed and one was wounded.

Israel periodically launches strikes on Syrian soil, claiming it’s targeting Iranian-backed military units in the country. Earlier in autumn, the Israeli armed forces confirmed striking Syrian military targets on 21 September.

Source: Sputnik