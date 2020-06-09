BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:45 P.M.) – The Israeli army has opened an extensive investigation into the loss of an encrypted radio device for an officer in a special unit in the occupied Syrian Golan.
The Hebrew-language Channel 12 news reported on Tuesday evening that an Israeli civilian had found an encrypted radio device for a high-ranking Israeli officer in the special forces, while he was in or touring the occupied Syrian Golan .
The report confirmed that the Israeli army intends to make an investigation against the officer involved in the loss of the encrypted wireless device, which was found, yesterday, coincidentally, by an Israeli civilian, who realized that it belonged to the Israeli army, and then immediately returned it to an Israeli military unit.
The channel quoted the Israeli army spokesman as saying that the radio device was located before it was found by the civilian, and that it was lost during a routine military operation in the occupied Golan, and revealed that there was no fear of information leakage from the wireless device .
The channel indicated on its website that the Israeli army will investigate the seriousness of the incident, and disciplinary measures will be taken against the officer, or any person involved in the loss of the device.
