BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Hebrew-language Channel 13 reported this week that the Israeli Armed Forces had raised its state of alert in the northern region near the Lebanese border, fearing Iranian retaliation for the nuclear facility explosion.
According to the Channel 13 report this morning, Israel decided to raise the state of alert in the northern region facing both Syria and Lebanon, fearing Iranian retaliation for what was attributed to Israel as the reason behind the recent bombings at the Natanz nuclear reactor.
The news channel quoted the commander of the 13th Regiment of the Golani Brigade, Lt. Col. Avi Marciano, that his forces sensed a possible confrontation along the border and that Hezbollah is gathering information about its forces in the northern region.
The channel pointed out that Hezbollah has the motives for the war, especially after the assassination of the Iranian commander of the Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, as well as the strikes attributed to Israel in Iran, noting that this summer is characterized by uncertainty.
While Iran has not released any details from its investigation into the Nahtanz nuclear facility blast, several officials in Tehran have already warned of retribution if it is revealed that it was caused by external force.
The head of the Iranian Civil Defense Organization, Ghulam Reza Jalali, announced that “Tehran does not exclude sabotage action by opposition groups or a cyber attack by America.”
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.