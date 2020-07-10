BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Hebrew-language Channel 13 reported this week that the Israeli Armed Forces had raised its state of alert in the northern region near the Lebanese border, fearing Iranian retaliation for the nuclear facility explosion.

According to the Channel 13 report this morning, Israel decided to raise the state of alert in the northern region facing both Syria and Lebanon, fearing Iranian retaliation for what was attributed to Israel as the reason behind the recent bombings at the Natanz nuclear reactor.

The news channel quoted the commander of the 13th Regiment of the Golani Brigade, Lt. Col. Avi Marciano, that his forces sensed a possible confrontation along the border and that Hezbollah is gathering information about its forces in the northern region.

The channel pointed out that Hezbollah has the motives for the war, especially after the assassination of the Iranian commander of the Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, as well as the strikes attributed to Israel in Iran, noting that this summer is characterized by uncertainty.

While Iran has not released any details from its investigation into the Nahtanz nuclear facility blast, several officials in Tehran have already warned of retribution if it is revealed that it was caused by external force.

The head of the Iranian Civil Defense Organization, Ghulam Reza Jalali, announced that “Tehran does not exclude sabotage action by opposition groups or a cyber attack by America.”

Advertisements