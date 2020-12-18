BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:20 A.M.) – The Hebrew-language online newspaper Yediot Aharonot (Ynet) reported that it had documented the presence of a sensitive device and military documents that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) left in one of its locations on the border with the Gaza Strip.

The newspaper pointed out that “in recent weeks, the Israeli army left a military site on the border with the Gaza Strip, leaving behind military equipment and secret documents.”

The newspaper said that during the documentation process, “we found empty trailers and bathrooms used by the soldiers, but next to them we found a technological device for the Israeli army to track rocket launch sites, a document hanging on the door of a building with precise instructions on how to leave the site … and a box containing ammunition for an M-16 rifle and other administrative equipment, and worst of all: a folder containing the file of the forces’ missions in the region.”

For its part, the Israeli army told the newspaper when presenting the documents to it, that it would open an investigation into the incident and would be keen to collect the items from the site.

No further details were released regarding the incident.

This latest investigation by Yediot Aharonot comes just a few months after weapons went missing at an Israeli military base in the Upper Galilee region near the Lebanese border.