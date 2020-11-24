BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – At approximately 11:50 P.M. (local time), the Syrian Arab Army’s air defense units confronted hostile missiles that were fired from the occupied Golan Heights.

According to a source in Damascus, an Israel forces fired a number of missiles in the direction of Jabal Al-Mana’, which is located in the southern part of Syria’s Al-Quneitra Governorate.

The source said the Syrian air defense units were able to intercept some of the projectiles; however, a number of explosions were heard shortly after the attack began.

Video footage of the Israeli attack on southern Al-Quneitra was captured by state-owned Al-Ikhbariya, as they filmed the Syrian Arab Army confronting one hostile missile above the governorate’s sky.

This latest attack by the Israeli forces comes just a week after they bombed the Syrian Arab Army’s positions near the capital, Damascus.

The Israeli Defense Forces claimed the previous attack was in retaliation for the presence of improvised explosive devices (IED) inside the Alpha Zone of the demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights.

The attack resulted in the death of three Syrian Arab Army soldiers and the hospitalization of several others.