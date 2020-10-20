2 1 vote Rate Article

BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 A.M.) – At approximately 12:20 A.M. (Damascus Time), the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched an attack against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) troops in the Al-Quneitra Governorate.

According to the Syrian Army, the Israeli Defense Forces targeted the school in the Al-Huriyah area with a number of missiles.

No further details were released at this time.

This is the first attack the Israeli Defense Forces have launched against the Syrian Arab Army this month, as the occupied Golan Heights region was relatively quiet prior to tonight’s attack.

At the same time, the Israeli Defense Forces also launched a raid over the Gaza Strip after Tel Aviv accused the Palestinian groups of firing a rocket at one of the settlements.