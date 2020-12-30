BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 A.M.) – The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (Makan) announced on Wednesday that the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) will conduct military exercises in the occupied Golan Heights region.

The IBC stated that the exercises include live fire drills, along with different types of military exercises.

They said that the sounds of explosions would be heard in the occupied Golan Heights as a result of rockets being fired during the exercises.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes bombed a number of site in the western countryside of Syria’s Rif Dimashq Governorate last night, causing several explosions west of the capital.

According to a field source in Damascus, the Israeli warplane launched several missiles from Lebanon, hitting sites in the village of Nabi Habeel, which is located near the resort town of Al-Zabadani in the Western Mountains of Syria.

The Syrian air defense units managed to shoot down some of the Israeli missiles; however, a number of them still hit their intended targets in the Western Mountains.

The source told Al-Masdar News this morning that at least one solider from the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was killed, while three others were wounded and transferred to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

This latest attack by the Israeli Air Force comes just five days after they launched strikes on the Masyaf countryside of the Hama Governorate.