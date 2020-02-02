BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) are conducting large-scale military maneuvers at multiple fronts, an army spokesperson announced on Sunday.
READ ALSO: Israel made decision to strike Isramic Jihad command 10 days ago – Netanyahu
The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichai Adraei, said on Sunday morning that military maneuvers were launched at the general staff level to simulate multi-front fighting, claiming that the readiness to implement multi-front fire activation efforts were raised.
Adraei said in his tweets that the main purpose of the military exercises is to improve cooperation and interaction between the headquarters and the authorities that activate the emergency fire.
The Israeli army spokesman indicated that the maneuvers are taking place to crystallize multi-arm targets and various scenarios, especially cooperation, planning and activation in emergency situations.
The Israeli maneuvers include cooperation between the northern and southern leaderships, land, air and naval forces, as well as the intelligence service.
The Israeli army spokesman noted that the maneuvers will continue until next Wednesday.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.