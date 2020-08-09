BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:45 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Israeli army fired artillery shells at several sites east of the city of Deir Al-Balah, in the central part of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian News Agency “Wafa” reported that the Israeli army artillery targeted the agricultural lands southeast of Deir Al-Balah.

The news agency said that several shells hit the agricultural lands of the citizens and a site in the area, which led to the destruction of the site, but no casualties.

This latest incident was preceded by a gunfire exchange at the southern border fence of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee confirmed in a tweet on Sunday that gunfire was heard along the southern border of the Gaza Strip; however, no further details were released at the time.