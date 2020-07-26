BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched a number of smoke bombs along the Lebanese border and occupied Sheba’a Farms region.
According to reports from the border, the IDF launched several smoke shells along the hilltops that overlook Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate.
These smoke shells were followed by a number of Israeli aircraft, mainly drones, that penetrated into Lebanese airspace to conduct reconnaissance flights along the border region.
The Lebanese Broadcast Channel (LBCI) posted a video on Sunday morning that showed the moment that the Israeli Defense Forces began launching the smoke shells along the border.
These developments along the border come just a day after Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, warned Lebanon and Syria that they bear the consequences of any attacks on his nation.
Tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border have been high since the IDF raid that killed Hezbollah member, Ali Kamel Mohsen, south of the Syrian capital, Damascus, on July 20th.
In response to the potential retaliatory response from Hezbollah, the Israeli Defense Forces have increased their military presence along the Lebanese border.
