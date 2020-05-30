BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 P.M.) – On Friday, Israeli soldiers fired warning shots at a Lebanese shepherd after he approached the border from the Lebanese side at the occupied Shebaa Farms area.

Similar incidents have occurred at the border in recent weeks, with the Israeli army arresting on May 19, two people, who the army spokesman said was looking for work.

On May 17, the Israeli army shot a Syrian shepherd inside Lebanese territory, near the Shebaa Farms area, and then took him to one of his hospitals for treatment, while 5 Sudanese who crossed the Lebanese border toward Israel in search of work were arrested on May 3 before being released later. .

Israeli radio quoted Israeli army sources as saying that the Lebanese Hezbollah is increasingly using shepherds to gather intelligence information about the army’s operations in the area.

Source: Times of Israel

Advertisements