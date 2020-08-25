BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) fired several flare bombs along the Lebanese border this evening, local activists reported from the Nabatieh Governorate.
According to the reports, the Israeli Defense Forces fired the flare bombs near the town of Mais Al-Jabal, which was then followed by what is believed to be light artillery.
At the same time, locals reported that the Israeli Defense Forces have closed the roads in the area, with several IDF soldiers now concentrated in the area around the occupied Golan Heights and Mount Hermon (Jabal Al-Sheikh).
For its part, the Israeli army reported that there was a security incident on the border with Lebanon, noting that some roadways in the area had been closed.
The Israeli forces turned off the lights at a number of military sites of the IDF at the border with Lebanon, especially near Maroun al-Ras.
The Israeli army did not reveal anymore details from the incident, as it stated that the details were under examination.
