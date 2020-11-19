BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 A.M.) – Officials from the Israeli Foreign Ministry said that Tel Aviv in recent days led a special operation to evacuate nine citizens from the Tigray region, which is witnessing fighting between local forces and the Ethiopian army.

The Israeli Channel 12, in a report published yesterday evening, cited informed sources in the ministry as saying that nine Israelis who were working in Tigray found themselves trapped with the start of the recent military escalation in the region.

The channel reported that four of them, who are volunteers from a charitable institution, were active in the capital of Tigray, the city of Mek’ele, while 5 others, who are employees of an agricultural company, worked in a camp near the city of Shira.

Since the start of the hostilities, the families of Israeli citizens have repeatedly called on the Israeli authorities to demand that urgent steps be taken to save their relatives, for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to lead a difficult special operation in Tigray, in cooperation with the Ethiopian army, where the Israelis are stranded in Mek’ele.

Source: RT