BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday morning that their troops uncovered several improvised explosive devices (IED) inside the occupied Golan Heights region.

“We just exposed a number of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near the Israeli side of the Alpha Line on the southern Golan Heights,” the Israeli Defense Forces stated.

“We hold the Syrian regime responsible for all events in Syria and will not tolerate any violation of our sovereignty,” they would add.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to these allegations from the Israeli Defense Forces.

In general, when the Israeli Defense Forces make these accusations, they follow them up with attacks against the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and their allies along the Al-Quneitra Governorate’s western border.