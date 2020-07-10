BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces announced on Friday, the arrest of three people along the Lebanese border, after they captured trying to cross the technical fence.

The announcement came through the spokesperson of the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, who tweeted: “In the hours of last night, IDF troops monitored three suspects trying to cross the fence on the border with Lebanon, where they were monitored until the IDF forces arrested them and interrogated them in the field. ”

Adraee confirmed, in the same tweet, that “the IDF will continue to work to prevent any attempt to cross the border and violate Israeli sovereignty.”

No further details were released regarding the border incident.

