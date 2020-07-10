BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Forces announced on Friday, the arrest of three people along the Lebanese border, after they captured trying to cross the technical fence.
The announcement came through the spokesperson of the Israeli army, Avichay Adraee, who tweeted: “In the hours of last night, IDF troops monitored three suspects trying to cross the fence on the border with Lebanon, where they were monitored until the IDF forces arrested them and interrogated them in the field. ”
Adraee confirmed, in the same tweet, that “the IDF will continue to work to prevent any attempt to cross the border and violate Israeli sovereignty.”
No further details were released regarding the border incident.
Advertisements
Share this article:
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.