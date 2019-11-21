The Israeli security forces arrested the governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, at his house in the town of Suwan on Thursday.
Citing an eyewitness, the Arabic-language version of the Sputnik News Agency reported that the Israeli forces stormed Ghaith’s house and began a searching his belongings before arresting him and taking him to the interrogation center.
This was not the first time that the Israeli forces arrested Adnan Ghaith. He was arrested several times and placed under house arrest, prevented from leaving Jerusalem and prevented from communicating with the Palestinian Authority.
In October, Ghaith was arrested for the fourth time this year, as the Israeli security forces accused him of inciting riots at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Previously, Israel prevented the governor of Jerusalem from entering the West Bank for six months and then renewed this for another six months.
