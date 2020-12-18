BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz stressed the importance of continued pressure on Iran, noting that the Israeli army forces “are ready to confront any possibility of the Iranian threat in the region.”

These comments came during Gantz’s talks with US Chief of Staff, General Mark Milley, on Friday about “the Iranian threat to the region.”

“During the meeting, the two sides discussed various challenges and changes in the Middle East,” said a statement issued by Gantz’s office.

Addressing the US Chief of Staff, Gantz said, “It is important to maintain the US military presence in the Middle East, which is a key element for stability in the region.”

The US Chief of Staff arrived in Israel on Thursday and met with the Chief of Staff of the Israeli army, Aviv Kochavi, and a number of army officers, to discuss joint cooperation, in a two-day visit, amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran in the wake of the assassination of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated near the Iranian capital, Tehran, on Friday, November 27th, by unknown assailants. Iran has accused Israel of playing a role in the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

Israel has not commented on the assassination.

Source: RT