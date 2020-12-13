BEIRUT, LEBANON (10 20 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Israeli army announced a new security incident along the Lebanese border after four people approached the border fence.

An army force reportedly fired into the air after spotting four people approaching a kibbutz near the border fence with Lebanon.

In a brief statement posted on Twitter, the Israeli army said: “The army forces detected four suspects who approached the border fence earlier today.”

They added, ” The army forces that rushed to the scene began to implement an arrest warrant for suspects, during which they opened fire in the air, and after that, the suspects moved away from the scene.”

Lebanon did not officially comment on the incident until 15:00 GMT, but a Lebanese security source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) correspondent that “the Israeli occupation army fired today from one of its military sites in Tal al-Abbad towards a number of civilians in the two towns of Mays al-Jabal and around the two border areas. No one was hurt. ”

The source added, “During the presence of a group of civilians in the area collecting scrap and firewood near one of the UNIFIL centers (peacekeepers in southern Lebanon), the Israeli army present in Tal al-Abbad opened fire to intimidate them and move a tank that was stationed in the area and immediately a patrol of the Lebanese army came and conducted an investigation with the peacekeeping group. ”

Since last July, the Israeli army has maintained a state of alert on the borders with Lebanon in anticipation of an attack on its soldiers by Hezbollah, which threatened to retaliate for the killing of one of its members at the time in airstrikes attributed to Israel in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport.