BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:30 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) declared the settlement of Metula on the border with Lebanon a “closed military zone.”

The Hebrew-language Channel 20 news reported on Sunday that the IDF announced the continuing closure of Metula adjacent to the Lebanese border, a “closed military zone”, in conjunction with the commemoration of the first anniversary of the assassination of the commander of the Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani.

Channel 20 reported that Iranian threats to retaliate for the assassination of the nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, increased the tension in the region. Therefore, the Israeli Northern Command took a decision to close the settlement.

Meanwhile, some Israeli military commentators have claimed that the army denies evacuating settlers from the Metula area on the Lebanese border, claiming that the Lebanese demonstrations continue, which coincide with the first anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination.

On Saturday, Israeli media confirmed the existence of a high state of alert in the Israeli army, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis were assassinated in a U.S. raid near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd, 2020; this event sparked a sequence of events that followed after, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) retaliation.