BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi believes that the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will restore the nuclear agreement with Iran with minor amendments to its clauses, Kan Radio reported.

The Kan sources said that Ashkenazi confirmed during a closed meeting of the committee on Wednesday that Israel wanted to participate in the process of drafting the agreement, after it was excluded from it during the Obama administration.

According to the sources, Ashkenazi indicated that among Israel’s goals would be for the agreement to address the Iranian missile program.

Ashkenazi’s office refused to comment on the content of his statements in the Foreign and Security Committee, the publication added.

It is noteworthy to mention that U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018 after it was previously signed by the administration of his predecessor Barack Obama with Iran in 2015. Trump later reinstated the sanctions against Iran following the cancellation of the agreement.