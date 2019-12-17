BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The retired four-star General Gary L. North, who is now a Senior Vice President at Lockheed Martin, reported said that Israel’s F-35 ‘Adir’ is “capable of handling” the Russian S-400 air defense system.
According to the Israeli Defense website, North revealed that “the mighty planes are capable of handling the Russian S-400 system.”
The F-35 ‘Adir’ was believed to have been used by the Israel Air Force during a 2018 attack on southern Aleppo; this attack targeted an Iranian base near the town of Al-Safira.
While Israel never officially commented on the strikes, many observers believed the Israeli Air Force had used this aircraft to bypass all air defenses in Syria in order to deliver a powerful strike in the northern part of the country.
The Israeli Defense publication reported that North specified that 475 F-35 aircraft have been delivered to nine countries, to 13 customers, to 21 air bases in the world, and there are currently 975 pilots in the world flying the stealth aircraft.
The retired U.S. general would add that the most important feature of the F-35 is its ability”fly to places where you do not know they are coming.”
