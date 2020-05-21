BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Turkey’s Anatolia News Agency said this that Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Danny Danon, accused Iran in a letter to the Security Council, of sending advanced weapons to “Haftar militias.”

The agency quoted Danon as saying, “Iran has violated the Council’s decision to ban sending weapons to this country.”

It is noteworthy that the message of the Israeli permanent representative to the United Nations to the Security Council was sent on May 8, on the occasion of Iran’s launch of its “Noor 1” satellite.

The Jerusalem newspaper first revealed the news on May 9th, noting that Danon asked the Security Council to discuss and condemn what has been described as the latest Iranian actions, and that is intended to launch the satellite.

The newspaper reported at the time that the permanent Israeli representative to the United Nations wrote in his letter that “the involvement of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, the terrorist organization, in the Iranian space program reveals the true purpose behind it, despite the regime’s allegations of its peaceful nature.”

The message was also quoted as saying: “The Iranian regime continues to illegally transport advanced weapons throughout the region, including the presence of an Iranian regime advanced on Libyan soil.”

Danon said in his message to the Security Council that “these actions constitute a violation of the arms embargo and the prohibition of Iranian ballistic activity as defined by the Security Council,” and they are also “further evidence of the Iranian regime’s ambitions in regional influence.”

The Israeli ambassador accused the Iranian regime of “continuing to divert its national resources from dealing with the coronavirus, in the interest of its terrorist ambitions,” and called on the Security Council to discuss and condemn the violations mentioned in its message.

Danon told the Jerusalem Post that the move is part of a broader effort, as in October the Security Council will discuss extending the arms embargo on Iran.

Danon said in the statement published on May 9 that he hoped to succeed in convincing the members of the European Union in the Security Council that there is no possibility to trust Iran, adding in this context, saying: “Our position is clear, the United Nations must extend the blockade. We must increase pressure. More sanctions are needed.

Advertisements