BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Turkey’s Anatolia News Agency said this that Israel’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Danny Danon, accused Iran in a letter to the Security Council, of sending advanced weapons to “Haftar militias.”
The agency quoted Danon as saying, “Iran has violated the Council’s decision to ban sending weapons to this country.”
It is noteworthy that the message of the Israeli permanent representative to the United Nations to the Security Council was sent on May 8, on the occasion of Iran’s launch of its “Noor 1” satellite.
The Jerusalem newspaper first revealed the news on May 9th, noting that Danon asked the Security Council to discuss and condemn what has been described as the latest Iranian actions, and that is intended to launch the satellite.
The newspaper reported at the time that the permanent Israeli representative to the United Nations wrote in his letter that “the involvement of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, the terrorist organization, in the Iranian space program reveals the true purpose behind it, despite the regime’s allegations of its peaceful nature.”
The message was also quoted as saying: “The Iranian regime continues to illegally transport advanced weapons throughout the region, including the presence of an Iranian regime advanced on Libyan soil.”
Danon said in his message to the Security Council that “these actions constitute a violation of the arms embargo and the prohibition of Iranian ballistic activity as defined by the Security Council,” and they are also “further evidence of the Iranian regime’s ambitions in regional influence.”
The Israeli ambassador accused the Iranian regime of “continuing to divert its national resources from dealing with the coronavirus, in the interest of its terrorist ambitions,” and called on the Security Council to discuss and condemn the violations mentioned in its message.
Danon told the Jerusalem Post that the move is part of a broader effort, as in October the Security Council will discuss extending the arms embargo on Iran.
Danon said in the statement published on May 9 that he hoped to succeed in convincing the members of the European Union in the Security Council that there is no possibility to trust Iran, adding in this context, saying: “Our position is clear, the United Nations must extend the blockade. We must increase pressure. More sanctions are needed.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.