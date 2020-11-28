BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Israeli news channel N12 reported on Saturday that Israel has raised the state of alert at its embassies around the world after Iranian threats to retaliate for the killing of a nuclear scientist near Tehran.

No further details were released by the news channel.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the ministry does not comment on security issues related to its representatives abroad, Reuters reported.

Iranian officials have already accused Israel of killing the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after gunmen ambushed his car on Friday.

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Friday, November 27, that there are clear indications that Israel was involved in the assassination of the Iranian scientist.

Previously, it was reported that the Israeli military made preparations for a potential retaliatory attack from Iran, following a number of articles that claimed U.S. President Donald Trump mulled the decision to strike Iran before leaving office on January 20, 2021.