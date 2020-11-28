BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The Israeli news channel N12 reported on Saturday that Israel has raised the state of alert at its embassies around the world after Iranian threats to retaliate for the killing of a nuclear scientist near Tehran.
No further details were released by the news channel.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the ministry does not comment on security issues related to its representatives abroad, Reuters reported.
Iranian officials have already accused Israel of killing the nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh after gunmen ambushed his car on Friday.
Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said on Friday, November 27, that there are clear indications that Israel was involved in the assassination of the Iranian scientist.
Previously, it was reported that the Israeli military made preparations for a potential retaliatory attack from Iran, following a number of articles that claimed U.S. President Donald Trump mulled the decision to strike Iran before leaving office on January 20, 2021.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.