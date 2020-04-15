BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – An Israeli drone carried out an attack, Wednesday, on a vehicle that was traveling along the Syrian-Lebanese border.
According to a report from Damascus, the Israeli drone struck the vehicle while it was traveling through the Jdeideh Yabous area of Damascus.
The Israeli drone fired two missiles at the vehicle: the first caused minor damage to the car, but allowed the driver to abandon it; the second struck shortly after.
As a result of the Israeli drone attack, the vehicle was badly damaged, but no details have been released about the people inside the car.
A source in Damascus said the drone was monitored entering Syria from Lebanon before carrying out the attack returning to Lebanese airspace.
Some early reports claim that the vehicle was operated by a Hezbollah operative; however, this is unconfirmed.
No further details have been released.
