BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – An Israeli drone strike in Syria’s Al-Quneitra Governorate on Thursday reportedly killed an officer south of the town of Hader, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said in an official statement this afternoon.
According to SANA, the Israeli drone struck a vehicle transporting the Syrian officer ‘Imad Tawil as he was traveling south of Hader in the Al-Quneitra countryside.
No further details were released after the attack.
Some reports have suggested that Tawil was in close contact with Hezbollah; however, these are unverified claims.
The town of Hader is home to one of the most powerful militias in the pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF); they have maintained close relations with Hezbollah, as they cultivated their ties during the war.
