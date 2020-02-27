BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:00 P.M.) – An Israeli drone strike in Syria’s Al-Quneitra Governorate on Thursday reportedly killed an officer south of the town of Hader, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said in an official statement this afternoon.

READ ALSO: Israeli Tanks Approach Syrian Border After Crossing DMZ – Video

According to SANA, the Israeli drone struck a vehicle transporting the Syrian officer ‘Imad Tawil as he was traveling south of Hader in the Al-Quneitra countryside.

No further details were released after the attack.

Some reports have suggested that Tawil was in close contact with Hezbollah; however, these are unverified claims.

The town of Hader is home to one of the most powerful militias in the pro-government National Defense Forces (NDF); they have maintained close relations with Hezbollah, as they cultivated their ties during the war.

Advertisements