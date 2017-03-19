A civilian has been killed this morning when an Israeli done bombed his car on the road linking Khan Arnabah town of Quneitra province and Damascus.
Yasser Ahmed, a man in his 50s, was driving to the Syrian capital when his black 4×4 vehicle was hit by an Israeli done strike.
No reports have yet been obtained linking the victim with any security or military corps.
Last Friday, An Israeli fighter jet was shot down by a surface-to-air missile fired by the Syrian Army when a squadron of Israeli warplanes violated the Syrian airspace and targeted Army positions near Palmyra.
