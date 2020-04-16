BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 P.M.) – The Israeli drone strike along the Syrian-Lebanese border on Wednesday was targeting a Hezbollah commander, the newspaper, Al-Quds Al-‘Arabi, reported.
According to the publication, the Israeli drone strike was targeting the field commander with the nom de guerre “Al-Hajj ‘Imad”, as he was traveling from Lebanon to Syria.
Quoting “reliable sources”, the publication said that the Israeli drone fired two missiles towards a car in the Jdeidat Yabous area near the Syrian-Lebanese border.
The newspaper said the first missile missed its target, so the commander abandoned the vehicle and moved a few meters away when the second hit the car.
The alleged Hezbollah commander was reportedly traveling to the southern suburbs of Damascus to visit the shrines in the Sayyeda Zainab District.
Activists on social media shared photos of the damaged car, which was heading to Syria.
For its part, the official Syrian news agency, SANA, reported that the car that was being targeted was a civilian, without specifying the identity of the target.
In Lebanon, the National News Agency reported that “an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft fired a missile at a jeep and the damage was limited to material.”
Hezbollah has yet to comment on these latest claims.
