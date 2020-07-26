BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Israeli army confirmed that one its drones had crashed inside Lebanese territory.

In a brief statement, the military said it was not afraid of intelligence information leaking from the plane in this incident.

“A little while ago, during the activity of IDF forces on the Lebanese border, an Israeli drone crashed in Lebanon … There is no fear of information leaking, ” said Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee tweeted on Sunday.

Previously, the Lebanese Army reported that as many as 20 Israeli military aircraft entered Lebanese airspace via the country’s southern border on Friday.

The Israeli aircraft reportedly flew around the southern and eastern regions of Lebanon before returning back to their airspace.

The Army Command confirmed that the violations will be followed up in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.

