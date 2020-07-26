BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – On Sunday, the Israeli army confirmed that one its drones had crashed inside Lebanese territory.
In a brief statement, the military said it was not afraid of intelligence information leaking from the plane in this incident.
“A little while ago, during the activity of IDF forces on the Lebanese border, an Israeli drone crashed in Lebanon … There is no fear of information leaking, ” said Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee tweeted on Sunday.
Previously, the Lebanese Army reported that as many as 20 Israeli military aircraft entered Lebanese airspace via the country’s southern border on Friday.
The Israeli aircraft reportedly flew around the southern and eastern regions of Lebanon before returning back to their airspace.
The Army Command confirmed that the violations will be followed up in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.