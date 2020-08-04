BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Israeli Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, warned Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah against the danger of “crossing the red lines” for him personally and for the country of Lebanon.
Gantz said, in a statement published by his office: “If Nasrallah thinks to break the red lines, he will receive a painful response that will remind him of the high readiness of the state of Israel and will endanger the state of Lebanon.”
On July 28th, the Israeli army announced that it had “thwarted a sabotage operation in the Jabal Roos border area with Lebanon, after a number of Lebanese Hezbollah guerrillas infiltrated into Israeli areas,” noting that there were no casualties among its forces.
However, Hezbollah denied the Israeli army’s claims and said in an official statement:
“All that the enemy media claims about thwarting an infiltration operation from Lebanese territory into occupied Palestine, as well as talking about the fall of martyrs and wounded to the resistance in the bombing operations that took place in the vicinity of the occupation sites in the Sheba’a Farms are not true at all and it is an attempt to invent fake victories.”
Source: RT
