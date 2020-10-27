BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Lebanon would “pay the price” if Hezbollah carried out any military action against Israel.

On Tuesday, Gantz said, as reported by Haaretz, while inspecting military training in the Northern Command (which includes the border region with Syria and Lebanon): “I am hearing positive voices in Lebanon talking, perhaps about peace and establishing relations with Israel.”

He continued, “This is a welcome statement , and the Lebanese should know that Hezbollah is their problem, not Israel, and that if Hezbollah moves against Israel, Lebanon will pay the price. I hope that will not happen.”

The border between Israel and Lebanon has been marked by tension since last July, after Hezbollah pledged to respond to the killing of one of its members in a bombardment attributed to the Israeli Air Force in the vicinity of Damascus International Airport.

On October 14, the first round of indirect negotiations to demarcate the maritime borders between Lebanon and Israel was launched at the headquarters of the UNIFIL international forces operating in southern Lebanon, in the Ras Naqoura border area with Israel.

The United States mediated these negotiations under the auspices of the United Nations, and the second meeting was supposed to be held in Naqoura, on October 26th.

However, the Lebanese media reported yesterday about a Lebanese-Israeli agreement to postpone the second session.