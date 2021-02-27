BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said on Saturday that his “initial assessment is that Iran” was behind Thursday’s attack on an Israeli-owned ship.

The British Maritime Trade Operations Authority and Dryad Global, a maritime security company, said that a ship was exposed to an explosion in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

London-based Dryad Global said, “The ship in question is the MV Helios Ray, a vehicle transport vessel owned by Helios RayLtd., an Israeli company registered on the Isle of Man. The vessel was en route to Singapore from Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

An Israeli media report said earlier that the Israeli-owned ship “was hit from above the water’s surface.”

The Israeli 24 website quoted sources as saying that Israel sees Iran as responsible for the explosion on the ship owned by Israeli businessman Rami Unger.

According to the news site, the owner of the ship, Rami Unger, said that he “does not know whether there is a relationship to what his ship was exposed to and the tension between Iran and the United States, or because the ship’s ownership is Israeli.”

The site quoted a U.S. intelligence expert as asserting that “the ship did not hit a marine mine, but was hit from the surface of the water.”

