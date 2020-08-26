BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz released a satellite image of the Syrian city of Palmyra, taken by the Israeli military monitoring satellite.

Gantz pointed out via his Twitter account, that the Israeli satellite “Horizon 16″ took a satellite image of the archaeological ruins in Syria.”

אופק 16 בפעולה.

בתמונה: תדמור, סוריה.

נמשיך לקדם את היתרון הטכנולוגי שלנו, כחלק בלתי נפרד מהתמודדות עם האתגרים הניצבים בפני מדינת ישראל. pic.twitter.com/2xBRMOQQ0G — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) August 25, 2020

On July 6, Israel announced its success in launching the reconnaissance satellite into space in its first experiment in this field.

“The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Space Administration in the Directorate of Research and Development and the Space Industries Authority have succeeded in launching the reconnaissance satellite into space,” said the Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee.