BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:45 P.M.) – Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz released a satellite image of the Syrian city of Palmyra, taken by the Israeli military monitoring satellite.
Gantz pointed out via his Twitter account, that the Israeli satellite “Horizon 16″ took a satellite image of the archaeological ruins in Syria.”
אופק 16 בפעולה.
בתמונה: תדמור, סוריה.
נמשיך לקדם את היתרון הטכנולוגי שלנו, כחלק בלתי נפרד מהתמודדות עם האתגרים הניצבים בפני מדינת ישראל. pic.twitter.com/2xBRMOQQ0G
— בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) August 25, 2020
On July 6, Israel announced its success in launching the reconnaissance satellite into space in its first experiment in this field.
“The Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Space Administration in the Directorate of Research and Development and the Space Industries Authority have succeeded in launching the reconnaissance satellite into space,” said the Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.