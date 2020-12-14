BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:40 P.M.) – On Monday, a Lebanese newspaper reported that the Israeli special forces launched a naval military landing on a Lebanese coast near the town of Jiyeh in southern Lebanon.

The writer Johnny Mounir mentioned in an article entitled “Israeli Commandos on Jiyeh Beach”, via Al-Joumhouria newspaper, that “Israel is working to revitalize its security and military movement in Lebanon. More than once, traces have been discovered confirming the direct presence of Israeli elements in separate areas of the Lebanese nation.”

Mounir said, “The last thing that was discovered was about two weeks ago when an advanced Israeli military boat approached the Lebanese shore, and launched some elements of the Israeli commandos in the Jiyeh area, and this area was chosen because it is less mobile and includes remote areas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that during the past few days, Hezbollah issued a wide alert in its areas, particularly in the southern suburbs of Beirut, after receiving information and indications about the possibility of Israeli commandos infiltrating the Lebanese interior on a security mission.

It should be noted that neither the Lebanese state nor Hezbollah have commented on this; furthermore, Israel has not made any comments on the alleged mission along the Lebanese shores.

Israel and Lebanon are currently involved in a disagreement over maritime borders, especially over the drilling areas in the eastern Mediterranean.